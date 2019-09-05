Dorchester, Charleston Counties pull emergency crews as wind speeds increase

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County and Charleston County residents who decide to travel during the powerful winds of Hurricane Dorian are doing so at their own risk.
That word comes from county spokeswoman Tiffany Norton in Dorchester County, who said the county’s public safety, public works and transportation department vehicles were pulled off the roads because of sustained tropical storm-force winds.
“Crews will be unable to respond until the sustained winds subside,” Norton said.
In Charleston county, EMS is evaluating conditions for the safety of their crews and patients before sending any units to respond to emergency calls. This applies to the downtown Charleston area, West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island, Edisto Island, Ravenel, Kiawah, Seabrook, Hollywood and Meggett.
A spokesperson said people should continue to call 911 and crews will be sent as soon as it is safe.
Tropical storm-force winds have maximum sustained wind speeds of between 39 and 73 miles per hour.
