2 hospitalized after Mt. Pleasant house fire, authorities say

VIDEO: Crews respond to reported early-morning house fire in Mount Pleasant
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 5, 2019 at 5:18 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 5:38 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a house fire in Mount Pleasant Thursday morning.

The call came into the 1300 block of Horseshoe Bend around 4:15 a.m. At least six Mount Pleasant fire trucks and two police cars responded to the scene.

There was also a heavy smell of smoke lingering in the area, but its unknown if the fire was related to the storm

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates when they become available.

