Road closures reported due to flooding from Hurricane Dorian
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 5, 2019 at 1:31 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 2:12 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials are reporting road closures due to flooding from Hurricane Dorian.

Charleston

Charleston police officials have announced the following road closures.

  • ALL LANES CLOSED - Beaufain - between Rutledge and Pitt due to flood.
  • ALL LANES CLOSED - Gadsden St - between Montagu and Beaufain due to flood.
  • ALL LANES CLOSED - S Market St - between Meeting and State due to flood.
  • ALL LANES CLOSED - Wentworth St - between Lockwood and Gadsden due to flood
  • ALL LANES CLOSED - Petty St - at Heriot St due to emergency
  • ALL LANES BLOCKED at SAM RITTENBERG BLVD and OLD TOWNE RD due to downed power lines. SCE&G has been notified.

Paola Tristan Arruda - Live 5 News live on N Market street where the wind has started to pick up and the roads are starting to flood.

Posted by Live 5 News on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

