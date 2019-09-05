Road closures reported due to flooding from Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials are reporting road closures due to flooding from Hurricane Dorian.
Charleston police officials have announced the following road closures.
- ALL LANES CLOSED - Beaufain - between Rutledge and Pitt due to flood.
- ALL LANES CLOSED - Gadsden St - between Montagu and Beaufain due to flood.
- ALL LANES CLOSED - S Market St - between Meeting and State due to flood.
- ALL LANES CLOSED - Wentworth St - between Lockwood and Gadsden due to flood
- ALL LANES CLOSED - Petty St - at Heriot St due to emergency
- ALL LANES BLOCKED at SAM RITTENBERG BLVD and OLD TOWNE RD due to downed power lines. SCE&G has been notified.
