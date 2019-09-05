Sailboat drifts into SC bridge during Hurricane Dorian

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - As daylight broke on Thursday morning, some damage from Hurricane Dorian began to reveal itself including a sailboat which hit the side of a South Carolina bridge.
In an Instagram post, Isle of Palms police said they believe the boat drifted up against the Isle of Palms connector bridge during the storm.
The bridge connects the South Carolina barrier island to the town of Mount Pleasant on the mainland.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the island experienced wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.