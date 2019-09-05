STORM DAMAGE: Send us your Hurricane Dorian photos

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As daylight begins to break over the Lowcountry, reports have already come in of numerous downed trees and power lines.
If you see storm damage where you live and you can safely take a photo, send it to us at this link.
Overnight, Dorian maintained its Category 3 strength with maximum sustained winds of approximately 110 mph. But it also appeared to begin shifting to the northeast.
Peak winds for the Charleston area are expected between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. but Dorian’s presence will be felt well into the early evening because of the large back end of the storm.
