Trident Hospital nurse celebrates 40th birthday while working during Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While the rain and wind took hold outside, some hard-working nurses took a few minutes out of their busy schedule during Hurricane Dorian to celebrate their colleague’s birthday on Wednesday night.
Tiffany Morea, a nurse in Trident Medical Center’s ICU, turned 40 years old and her coworkers surprised her with a cake.
She is one of more than 500 trident staff who arrived at work on Wednesday night prepared to stay at the hospital 24/7 until the storm passes to care for patients.
The emergency departments at Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency are open.
If you have a non-emergency medical question and aren’t able to reach your doctor during the storm you can call Trident Medical Center’s Consult-A-Nurse. It’s free. Call 843-797-3463 and you can talk to a nurse.
