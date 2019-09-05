Trident Hospital nurse celebrates 40th birthday while working during Hurricane Dorian

Tiffany Morea (holding the cake) celebrated her 40th birthday during Dorian
September 5, 2019 at 2:47 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 2:48 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While the rain and wind took hold outside, some hard-working nurses took a few minutes out of their busy schedule during Hurricane Dorian to celebrate their colleague’s birthday on Wednesday night.

Tiffany Morea, a nurse in Trident Medical Center’s ICU, turned 40 years old and her coworkers surprised her with a cake.

She is one of more than 500 trident staff who arrived at work on Wednesday night prepared to stay at the hospital 24/7 until the storm passes to care for patients.

The emergency departments at Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency are open.

If you have a non-emergency medical question and aren’t able to reach your doctor during the storm you can call Trident Medical Center’s Consult-A-Nurse. It’s free. Call 843-797-3463 and you can talk to a nurse.

