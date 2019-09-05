WATCH: Mass shooting in Odessa, A Special Report

(Gray News) - KOSA in Odessa, Texas will stream a special report on Saturday's mass shooting at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT.
Seven people were killed and about two dozen were injured when a gunman went on a rampage from Midland to Odessa, Texas.
KOSA even evacuated their set, but continued to broadcast as police made sure the area was secure.
You can find their coverage of the shooting here.
The special report will air on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook Page and our Livestream.
