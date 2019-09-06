Debris collection information for Lowcountry municipalities

Curbside pickup is not currently being provided for debris from Hurricane Dorian. Debris should be disposed of at county recycling convenience centers or the landfill. These facilities will reopen at 10 a.m. for regular hours of operation. Vegetative debris must be unbagged to be accepted. Waccamaw Neck residents with large amounts of debris are asked to take it to the reduction site at the Pawleys Island Recycling Center on Grate Ave. Contractors may not dispose of debris at recycling centers; they must take it to the landfill. Please call (843) 545-3438 with any questions.