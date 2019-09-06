Debris collection information for Lowcountry municipalities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry municipalities have released information and guides on debris collection which are found below.
When placing debris at the curb for collection, citizens should sort based on the following (C.H.E.A.T.) categories:
C – Construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, etc.)
H – Hazardous waste (oils, batteries, pesticides, paints, cleaning supplies, etc.)
E – Electronics (televisions, computers, radios, stereos, DVD players/VCRs, etc.)
A – Appliances (Refrigerators, washers/dryers, freezers, air conditioners, stoves, etc.)
T – Trees and vegetation (tree branches, leaves and logs)
Vegetative debris will be accepted at the Miles Jamison and Sandy Pines sites. Vegetative Debris must be loose or in brown bags. Plastic bags will not be accepted.
Curbside pickup is not currently being provided for debris from Hurricane Dorian. Debris should be disposed of at county recycling convenience centers or the landfill. These facilities will reopen at 10 a.m. for regular hours of operation. Vegetative debris must be unbagged to be accepted. Waccamaw Neck residents with large amounts of debris are asked to take it to the reduction site at the Pawleys Island Recycling Center on Grate Ave. Contractors may not dispose of debris at recycling centers; they must take it to the landfill. Please call (843) 545-3438 with any questions.
Reminder: When raking up leaves & debris for curbside pickup, please remember to bag/containerize your debris.
