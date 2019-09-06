FIRST ALERT: Heat will follow Dorian posing danger for recovery efforts!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Dorian continues to pull away from the Lowcountry allowing for quiet weather to return to the Lowcountry! Expect lots of sunshine today and hot temperatures this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Because of the heat, we’re urging everyone to stay safe, stay hydrated and pace yourself during recovery/clean-up efforts over the next several days. Also, due to the power outages we ask you to check on your elderly neighbors to make sure they are doing okay. Hot weather will be the story of the weekend with highs in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Thankfully, the next two days look dry with only a small chance of rain on Sunday afternoon.