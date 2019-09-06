Gov. McMaster to visit Charleston during helicopter tour of Dorian damage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster headed to Charleston Friday afternoon as part of a tour along the Palmetto State’s coast from Hurricane Dorian.
Shortly before 4 p.m., he spoke with reporters in Georgetown County where he and South Carolina Transportation Secretary Christy Hall had been touring damage there by chopper.
“This was a an unusual hurricane,” he said of Dorian. “None of them are the same, because they never did go where they’re supposed to go.”
He said the storm traveled only about 25 miles over 24 hours, which was “unprecedented.” A buoy off Charleston registered wind gusts of 90 to 92 mph and 87 mph on the coastline.
“We were fortunate that the wind kept it all off the coast,” McMaster said. “Within five or 10 miles in closer we would really taken some blows.”
McMaster praised his Team South Carolina, made up of state leaders, as well as county emergency management teams and a legion of volunteers that helped get the state braced for the storm. Everything, he said, went precisely according to plan and there was no loss of life in South Carolina.
Hall said work to clear downed trees from roads on Pawleys Island was well underway as well as the removal of three to four feet of sand covering some roads.
“But for the most part, most of the highways are clear and very little interruption and the ability to travel throughout this region,” Hall said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.