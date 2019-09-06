Harris Teeter offering free water and ice at four Charleston stores to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian

The Harris Teeter on 1985 Folly Road. Image Source - Google Maps.
September 6, 2019 at 5:03 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 5:03 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Harris Teeter will be offering free water and ice at four Charleston area stores to people who were affected by Hurricane Dorian.

According to company officials, distributions are scheduled for Saturday, Sep. 7.

Officials said in a press release that the the free distribution will happen as long as supplies last.

Available items include 24-packs of bottled water and/or gallon jugs of water and 10-pound bags of ice.

Distributions will take place at the following Harris Teeter locations:

St. Andrews Shopping Center

975 Savannah Hwy

Charleston, S.C.

Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.

Folly Road Crossing

1985 Folly Rd Charleston, S.C.

Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.

James Island Center

1739 Maybank Hwy

Charleston, S.C.

Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.

Harbor View Shopping Center

1005 Harbor View Rd

Charleston, S.C.

Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.

