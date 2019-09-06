How to report property damage from Hurricane Dorian in the tri-county

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Dorian caused its fair share of damage in the Lowcountry including several downed trees and power lines.
Some people were even more unlucky after trees fell on their house or car.
Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley Counties all have different ways for their citizens to report damage after the storm.
Those links can be found below:
- Charleston County citizens can use this website.
- Residents and business owners in Dorchester County should complete this form to report damage
- Berkeley County residents can fill out this form to report damage
Note, these forms aren’t for someone to come look at and pay for the damage. The reports simply help county officials gauge the extent of the damage. Then the counties report findings to officials at the state and federal levels. These reports will help determine appropriate federal and state funding for damage caused by the storm.
