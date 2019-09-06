No boil water advisories in effect for Lowcountry, but utilities ask people to conserve wastewater

Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority spokesperson Pamela Flasch said BJWSA customers are not under a boil advisory. The utility thanked its customers for their patience as it lowered water pressure ahead of the storm to prevent what it called a “catastrophic loss of water system pressure” if a pipeline within a causeway had occurred. The utility lowered water pressure at 14 causeway valves at locations including Hunting and Fripp Islands, Pine Island, Bermuda Bluff and Birdfoot Landing, on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Water flow returned to normal on Thursday.