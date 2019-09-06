Police: Man said he burned down Lowcountry home after learning of wife’s affair

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man said he burned down a Lowcountry home after learning that his wife had an affair, according to police.
Andrews police arrested Antonio Meadows who has been charged with second-degree arson. He was locked up at the Georgetown County jail.
According to police, at 10:53 a.m. on Friday, Meadows poured gasoline in his home on MLK, Jr. Boulevard and set it on fire.
Investigators say his wife and child were outside the home at the time.
Meadows told police he found text messages on his wife’s phone leading him to believe she was cheating, according to authorities.
