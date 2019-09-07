Crews continue to restore power, clear streets in West Ashley following Dorian

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s hard to find a street or road in West Ashley Friday evening that doesn’t have at least one person on it cleaning up their property.
There were tree services helping to clean up dangling and damaged tree limbs in communities along Highway 61.
Dominion Energy crews were also hard at work in the area trying to get the power back on for homeowners.
The lucky ones right now are the ones with generators.
But for others, when power went out around 3 a.m. Thursday morning they decided to leave their homes and check into a hotel knowing it may be a while before the lights are turned back on here.
“For the most part it was just a lot of heavy gusts of wind," said Michael Miller who lives in West Ashley. “The rain would come intermittently. It would fall, and all you see is down leaves, down branches. The wind took it’s toll on trees.”
The storm also took a toll on busy intersections here knocking out power to traffic lights.
If you are out and about this evening, just be cautious of that as crews work to get them back in operation.
