Police: Three SB lanes of Ravenel bridge closed after vehicle strikes moped

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say three southbound lanes on the Arthur Ravenel Bridge are closed after a vehicle struck a moped late Friday night.
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say one person has been transported to an area hospital.
Authorities are investigating the collision.
SCDOT officials say the lights on the bridge are currently out since water got into the transformer and knocked the power out. Authorities say the bridge may have power by Sunday, at the earliest.
