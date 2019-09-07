House Judiciary preparing vote on impeachment hearing rules

The vote would make clear that the committee is indeed serious about moving forward with an impeachment probe, even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged caution to members, saying earlier this month that the public still isn't there on impeachment. But it would only be a technical step, and the committee would still have to introduce articles of impeachment and vote on them before the full House would be able to consider approving charges against Trump. And even then, the Republican-led Senate would almost certainly not vote to convict him and remove him from office.