Orangeburg County deputies make arrest in double homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say is connected with a burned out car with two bodies inside deputies discovered in June.
Darius Strange, 20, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and state troopers were notified in the early morning of June 11 after the Department of Public Safety extinguished a car fire near Ridgewood Drive.
Public Safety reported to the responding crews that two severely burned victims were inside the car. Deputies say the car was burned from the inside passenger cabin to the trunk area.
Due to the conditions of the victims, deputies say the victims, a 31-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were not identified until August.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive in this incident.
