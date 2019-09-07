Record heat possible as kick off the weekend!

TROPICS: 1) Dorian is exiting off the NE Coast. 2)Tropical Storm Gabrielle is located over the far Atlantic and will turn north and east towards Europe next week. 3) A tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has a 60% chance of developing over the next 5 days. Too early to tell if this will ever threaten the US. If it were to make it to the US it would take about 10-12 days. 4) Another tropical wave NE of the Lesser Antilles will be watched next week as it tracks toward the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center has a 0% chance of development over the next 5 days.