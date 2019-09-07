Record heat possible as kick off the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorian may be long gone but the clean up continues and folks need to use caution in the very hot weather this weekend! In fact, record heat is possible today as highs near the standing record of 95° dating back to 1947. The good news is that there is no rush for the clean up as dry weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend. A slight chance of rain will creep back in the forecast next week but it will take until Tuesday for the temperatures to drop below 95°. Stay cool! Stay hydrated!
TROPICS: 1) Dorian is exiting off the NE Coast. 2)Tropical Storm Gabrielle is located over the far Atlantic and will turn north and east towards Europe next week. 3) A tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has a 60% chance of developing over the next 5 days. Too early to tell if this will ever threaten the US. If it were to make it to the US it would take about 10-12 days. 4) Another tropical wave NE of the Lesser Antilles will be watched next week as it tracks toward the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center has a 0% chance of development over the next 5 days.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Hot. High 95.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Hot. High 95.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Hot. Isolated PM Storm. High 95.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 91.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.