Bulldogs Roll Over Lane College 34-0

Senior linebacker Johnell Brown spearheaded the defense with 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and a force fumble that ended up in a touchdown for South Carolina State just before intermission. Several Bulldogs had solid performances on defense including redshirt freshman linebacker Jablonski Green (7 tackles), sophomore defensive back Duane Nichols (5 tackles) and junior defensive lineman Roderick Perry (5 tackles, 1 sack and 3 TFL for 13-yards).South Carolina State offense finished the game going 5-of-5 in the red zone for scores on the day.