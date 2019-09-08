Chanticleers Record Historic Win at Kansas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Lawrence, Kan. – Coastal Carolina football recorded its first-ever win over a Power 5 school in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, as the Chanticleers defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 12-7 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.
The win is the first-ever for the Chants over a Big 12 foe (1-0) and the first out of eight tries all-time versus Power 5 opponents (1-7).
The Chants’ 12 points are the fewest in a win in program history. Coastal scored 13 points in a 13-7 win at Idaho in 2017, the first Sun Belt win in program history.
The Coastal defense picked off two interceptions, held Kansas to 4-of-10 on third downs and stopped the Jayhawks three times on fourth down (0-of-3) to help hold the Big 12 team scoreless over the final 56:32 minutes of the game.
Coastal outgained the Jayhawks 291-280 in total yards for the game and dominated the time of possession at 34:26 to 25:34.
The defense allowed 173 yards on the ground to the Jayhawks but just 107 yards through the air.
Defensive back Chandler Kryst led the defensive effort with two interceptions, while linebacker Teddy Gallagher totaled a team-high 10 tackles, none bigger than back-to-back stops on third and fourth downs on the final Kansas offense drive late in the fourth quarter.
Kryst’s two interceptions mark the first time a Chant has had two picks in the same game since Derambez Drinkard had two interceptions versus Appalachian State last year (Nov. 3, 2018).
Fellow Chants Mallory Claybourne and Alex Spillum each had eight total stops, while Spillum had CCU’s lone sack of the game.
On offense, Coastal rushed the ball 49 times for 172 yards and added 119 yards through the air in the win.
Junior running back CJ Marable rushed 24 times for 148 yards and a score, and also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass to account for both of CCU’s scores in the win.
Marable’s two scores are the most by a Chant in a single game this season and gives him three total scores over the first two games of the season.
The quarterback duo of Fred Payton (6-for-9, 98 yards, TD) and Bryce Carpenter (2-for-5, 21 yards) combined to go 8-for-14 for 119 yards and a touchdown through the air, while six different Chants recorded at least one reception on the night led by two catches apiece from Isaiah Likely (2 rec., 46 yards) and Jaivon Heiligh (2 rec., 26 yards).
Kansas got on the scoreboard first with the help of a little luck on its opening drive, as the Chants forced a sack and fumble by quarterback Carter Stanley on a first-and-10 on the Coastal 33-yard line only to see the ball bounce back into the arms of a diving offensive lineman to keep the KU drive alive.
The Jayhawks quickly took advantage of the lucky bounce with a 41-yard touchdown run by Khalil Herbert on a cutback at the line of scrimmage and a run down the left sideline to cap an eight-play, 65-yard drive scoring drive and put the home team in front 7-0.
That would prove to be the last and only score for the Jayhawks for the game, as the home team missed a 40-yard field goal with six seconds left in the second quarter and was held out of the end zone for the remainder of the game.
The Chants looked to tie the score up late in the first quarter, as a 24-yard pass across the middle from Payton to Likely and back-to-back rushes of 18 and 13 yards by Marable put the Chants on the Kansas nine-yard line.
However, Coastal would come up empty as Massimo Biscardi pushed a 31-yard field goal attempt wide right to start the second quarter to allow the Jayhawks to take over on their own 20-yard line with a 7-0 lead and 14:56 to go in the first half.
The defense bent, but did not break, as the Jayhawks drove to the CCU 39-yard line on six plays before a throw on a deep out by KU’s Stanley was picked off by a leaping Kryst at the four-yard line to give the ball back to the visitors in with 12:05 to go in the second quarter.
Following a Kansas punt, the Chants’ offense went back to work on their own 36-yard line with 2:41 to go in the half.
Coastal used a 12-yard rush from Marable, a 22-yard pass and catch from Payton to Likely and a 19-yard out from Payton to Jeremiah Miller to set up a 20-yard catch from Marable on a wheel route out of the backfield to find pay dirt and put the Chants on the scoreboard with 41 seconds to go in the opening frame.
A missed extra point by the Chants allowed the Jayhawks to take a 7-6 lead into the halftime break.
After KU forced Coastal to a three-and-out to start the second half, the Chants abruptly ended the Jayhawks opening drive in the second half with another interception from Kryst, his second of the game, to give the ball back to Coastal at the Kansas 44-yard line with 11:25 to play in the third quarter.
The offense ran with the gift, as seven plays later, Marable rushed in from eight yards out on a second-and-goal to put Coastal in front for the first time of the game at 12-7 with 7:52 to go in the third.
Coastal went for the two-point attempt, but saw an incomplete pass intended for Likely hit the turf and keep the score at 12-7 in favor of the men in teal and white.
The two teams traded punts over the next two possessions before Kansas drove the ball down to the Coastal 17-yard line. A big stop by the CCU defense on fourth-and-4 ended the Jayhawks scoring chance and gave the ball back to the Coastal offense with 14:14 on the game clock.
Coastal would drive 74 yards on 14 plays and take 8:39 off the clock, however, the Chants would come up empty with a missed field goal attempt that sailed wide left from 27-yards out to give the ball back to the home team with 5:35 to play in the game.
The defense again stood tall on the next KU possession, as the Chants got back-to-back tackles from Gallagher on third and fourth downs to force the Jayhawks to turn the ball over on downs for the third time of the game.
Coastal took over possession with 4:01 to go on the game clock and ran the clock out to secure the historic win.
The Chants iced the game in the fourth quarter by holding the ball on offense for 12:40 in the fourth quarter.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak dating back to last season and puts the Chants at 1-1 on the year for the third-straight year.
Following a week away from campus due to Hurricane Dorian, Coastal (1-1) will look to return to some normalcy with campus reopening on Monday, Sept. 9. CCU will host Norfolk State (1-1) on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. ET.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.