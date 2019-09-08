CLEMSON’S DEFENSE DOMINATES, TIGERS DOWN AGGIES 24-10

Clemson took a 17-3 lead into the locker room, holding the Aggies to just 92 yards of total offense in the first half. It marked the first time in their last 20 games that the Aggies were held to less than 100 total yards in the first half. Lawrence connected with Justyn Ross for a 30-yard touchdown in the second quarter, his first receiving touchdown of 2019. Lawrence rushed for his second touchdown of the season with 33 seconds remaining in the second quarter to push the lead to 14 at the break.