Georgetown man charged with break-ins during Dorian aftermath

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with
Donavan Jones, 27, has been charged with three counts of 2nd degree burglary and three counts of felony looting during a state of emergency after deputies say he was caught in the act of burglarizing a shop on Highway 17 Bypass by the shop’s owner. The owner reportedly detained Jones until deputies arrested him.
Investigators say Jones is suspected of breaking into three buildings. Deputies reportedly recovered and returned all stolen property to the owners.
Georgetown County is under a governor-proclaimed state of emergency until Sunday, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
