Hot & sunny end to the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot end to the weekend with high temperatures back in the mid 90s inland this afternoon. Saturday’s high of 95° tied the record high from 1947. Today’s record of 96° will likely be safe for another year. A slightly better onshore flown will likely cause the highs to be 1 or 2° lower today. Regardless, we still expect a very hot afternoon and with many people continuing clean up efforts from Hurricane Dorian, we need to make sure everyone is staying safe and hydrated. Minor changes are on the way as we head into the brand new work week. We’ll return into a more Summer like pattern with a slightly better chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.