Hot & sunny end to the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot end to the weekend with high temperatures back in the mid 90s inland this afternoon. Saturday’s high of 95° tied the record high from 1947. Today’s record of 96° will likely be safe for another year. A slightly better onshore flown will likely cause the highs to be 1 or 2° lower today. Regardless, we still expect a very hot afternoon and with many people continuing clean up efforts from Hurricane Dorian, we need to make sure everyone is staying safe and hydrated. Minor changes are on the way as we head into the brand new work week. We’ll return into a more Summer like pattern with a slightly better chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
TROPICS: 1) Tropical Storm Gabrielle in the open Atlantic will never be a threat to the US. 2) Two other tropical waves will be monitored this week. The first wave will approach the Bahamas next weekend and has a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days. The second wave is still close to Africa and may slowly develop this week. This wave is nearly 2 weeks out from the US, if it were ever to make it here.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Hot. High 94.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 94.
