Jake Bentley to have surgery, miss the rest of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will have to have surgery on his foot and will miss the rest of the season Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp announced on Sunday night .
Bentley suffered a mid foot sprain on the final play of South Carolina’s season opening loss to North Carolina in Charlotte last Saturday.
The senior QB had started 21 straight games for Carolina before missing Saturday’s win over Charleston Southern. He ends the year ranked in the top 11 all-time in school history in several categories including touchdowns, passing yards and completions.
In 34 career games,, Bentley has thrown for over 7,500 yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.
Bentley, who joined the Gamecocks in 2016, has not yet used a redshirt season so he could use that this year and play again, for South Carolina or elsewhere, next season.
Freshman Ryan Hilinski, who led the Gamecocks to a record setting offensive output in Saturday’s win, will be the starter moving forward.
