Lowcountry school districts reopening after Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of Sunday, school districts across the Lowcountry had confirmed their plans to reopen Monday morning after Hurricane Dorian’s close pass along the coastline.
The following school districts say students will return to the classroom on Monday morning on a normal schedule:
- Beaufort County School District
- Charleston County School District
- Colleton County School District
- Berkeley County School District
- Dorchester County School District 2
- Dorchester County School District 4
- Georgetown County School District
- Horry County School District
- Jasper County School District
- Williamsburg County School District
Districts have not yet begun to determine plans to make up missed days caused by closures ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Sept. 1 a mandatory evacuation that included eight coastal counties, including Beaufort, Colleton, Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Georgetown Counties. With the evacuation order came the order to shut down schools “until further notice.”
McMaster lifted his evacuation order for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper Counties on Thursday. On Friday, he lifted the evacuation order for the remaining counties, Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Horry.
