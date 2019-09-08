Mark Sanford, ex-S.C. governor and congressman, launches longshot Republican challenge to President Trump 

“There is little to no – I guess I’d say no discussion of debt, deficit and government spending these days,” he said on Aug. 16. “I’ve watched two Democratic presidential debates and there’s been zero discussion on both of them as to this issue. The President said we’re not going to touch the very things that drive debt and spending. So I think that, you know, we’re walking away into one heck of a financial storm, and there’s no discussion, and yet presidential years have historically been the year in which we do discuss these things.”