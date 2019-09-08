One dead after Colleton County crash Sunday morning

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a 2006 Honda was killed in an early morning crash on Sunday, September 8.
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the car was traveling south on Round O Road around 1:30 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
The driver was the only person in the car and was killed. Collins said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The coroner’s office has not yet identified the driver.
