Boy who cancelled trip to help hurricane evacuees surprised with dream Disney vacation

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A little boy is getting a dream vacation after taking time to help those in need during Hurricane Dorian.
Over the weekend, Bell was surprised by the folks at Disney with a dream vacation for his birthday!
“On Sunday, Sept. 8, Jermaine celebrated his seventh birthday, when Mickey Mouse and a group of Walt Disney World cast members made a surprise visit to tell Jermaine that he and his family are going to Walt Disney World Resort after all. The family will enjoy a VIP getaway at the vacation kingdom later this month," a Disney Parks blog said
On his mom's Facebook page, she says she hopes her son's acts of kindness and hard work convince people to "live to give".
