Items stolen from Naval Exchange on base in N. Charleston, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek police say the Naval Exchange at Joint Base Charleston was broken into last week.
Officers responded to the building in the 1700 block of Red Bank Road around 4:30 a.m. last Friday. The security manager for the exchange told them that several handbags were missing from displays and she believed electronics were taken as well.
Later officers found a glass door that had been shattered out. At the time officers arrived, the building didn’t have power because of Hurricane Dorian. Military police on base told the officers they hadn’t received any alarms for the building in the past four days, according to the incident report.
Control of the scene was then handed over to the Navy Criminal investigations unit for processing. No suspects have been named as of Monday morning.
