Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/8)

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 2 innings giving up 6 hits, 4 runs with 1 walk and 2 K’s taking the loss in a 10-4 loss to Texas. The Beaufort alum is 2-8 with a 5.51 ERA and 68 K’s in 66 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A