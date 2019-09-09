North Charleston paper mill to cut 260 jobs in reconfiguring

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The WestRock Paper Mill in North Charleston confirmed Monday the elimination of 260 jobs coming in early 2020.
The cuts will take place between January and June, according to WestRock spokesman John Pensec.
The move is part of a reconfiguring of the North Charleston facility that include the shutdown of one of three paper machines, Pensec said.
“We understand that this reconfiguration will impact our employees, their families and the community,” WestRock CEO Steve Voorhees said in a news release posted on the company’s website. “Our teams are working to provide support and resources to our employees and their families as we move forward.”
The reconfiguration will eliminate approximately 288,000 tons of linerboard capacity to improve the mill’s operating efficiency and long-term competitiveness, the release states.
