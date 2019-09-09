Triple Digit Heat Index Today; Tracking Activity in the Tropics

Tomorrow is the peak of hurricane season and the tropics are not lacking any activity! Tropical storm Gabrielle continues to pose no threat to the Lowcountry as it moves away from the U.S. We will be keeping a close eye on two areas of low pressure. One is east of the Windward Islands and could increase some tropical moisture across the southeast late this work week and into the weekend. Another disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic Basin will struggle to develop in the next few days due to some shear, but we will have to monitor this area of low pressure in the next couple of weeks. Hurricane season last through November.