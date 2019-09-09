Triple Digit Heat Index Today; Tracking Activity in the Tropics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Above normal temperatures along with dew points in the mid 70s will make temperatures feel like it’s in the low 100s to near 105 degrees this afternoon. Dress cool and remember to stay hydrated. Actual temps should top out in low/mid 90s. Average high temperatures this time of the year around 86 degrees, but temps this week will stay well above the average! Overnight lows should drop off in the mid 70s under mainly dry conditions.
Tomorrow is the peak of hurricane season and the tropics are not lacking any activity! Tropical storm Gabrielle continues to pose no threat to the Lowcountry as it moves away from the U.S. We will be keeping a close eye on two areas of low pressure. One is east of the Windward Islands and could increase some tropical moisture across the southeast late this work week and into the weekend. Another disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic Basin will struggle to develop in the next few days due to some shear, but we will have to monitor this area of low pressure in the next couple of weeks. Hurricane season last through November.
TODAY: Lots of sunshine & hot, isolated shower/storm; HIGH: 92.
TUESDAY: Hot & humid, isolated shower/storm; HIGH: 91.
WEDNESDAY: Hot & humid, isolated shower/storm; HIGH: 90.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & dry; HIGH: 91.
FRIDAY: Hot & humid; slight chance for showers & storms; HIGH: 89.
SATURDAY: More clouds, slight chance for sct’d showers & storms: HIGH: ot & humid, isolated shower/storm; HIGH: 91.
SUNDAY: Chance for scattered showers & storms; very humid; HIGH: 86.
