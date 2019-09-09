Video shows CPD officer punching man in head during arrest in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A video of an officer with the Columbia Police Department punching a man several times in the head during an arrest surfaced on social media over the weekend.
It appears to show an arrest that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, as bars were closing, near the corner of Devine and Harden streets, according to WIS viewers who shared the video.
People can be heard in the video yelling, “Brutality!” after the officer threw the punches.
The officer was alone during most of the arrest and appeared to let a bystander help him take the man to the ground. That bystander said he was a police officer.
At the end of the video, another CPD officer in uniform shows up to help get the suspect to his feet.
A spokeswoman for CPD said they will conduct an administrative review of the arrest. She shared the following statement:
