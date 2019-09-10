S.C. woman helping to reunite hurricane victims with family members

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Help to find survivors of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas is coming from a woman hundreds of miles away in Adams Run in southern Charleston County.
Brittany Garvin spends most of her time in front of her computer or on her cellphone.
Garvin is connecting family members with their loved ones in the Bahamas. She is a volunteer with the non profit organization Crowd Source Rescue.
Based in Texas, Crowd Source Rescue was formed during Hurricane Harvey.
“Originally I was going to collect a donation and send it to the organization. And then I saw a video that a friend of a friend shared, and the woman was crying because she couldn’t find her family,”Garvin said.
That’s when Garvin decided to get involved.
“We do strictly rescues like true disaster rescues,” Garvin said.
Garvin says people who need help finding family members learn about Crowd Source Rescue through social media and friends.
“We’ll send people to them, we’re like,'Hey, your family, they’re looking for you. They want you to evacuate,'” she explained.
Canishka Stuart-Alexander contacted Garvin for help to find several of her family members who were in Abaco when the hurricane hit.
We spoke to her on Facebook from Nassau in the Bahamas.
“It was very traumatic. It gave me a feeling of helplessness,” Turner-Alexander said.
Garvin got right on it. She gave members of the rescue group descriptions of Turner-Alexander’s family members.
They were found, alive and well.
“People like Brittany and their organization that was there doing this. It just gives you hope,” Turner-Alexander said.
And for Garvin, it gives her satisfaction.
“And when the people are able to get to their families, thinking their family members have died, it’s the most rewarding feeling ever,” she said.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us. God bless you,” Turner-Alexander said.
Garvin says her work is not done.
“There’s still so many people that need to get out,” Garvin said.
Garvin said so far more than 160 hurricane victims have been reunited with their family members.
