Bike share system could be coming to Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - You may see new bikes and bike stations around Summerville in the next few months. A standing committee has discussed applying for a grant to pay for the program and the council is expected to vote on Thursday.
Other cities around South Carolina, like Charleston, Columbia and Greenville, have bike share programs. In Charleston, the bike share program is called Holy Spokes. Those bikes are loaded with GPS technology that allow users to locate and activate the bikes through a smartphone or computer.
In Summerville, the goal is to start with 20 bikes across three downtown docking stations. Council members hope this program will improve the bike and pedestrian experience and help connect the downtown Summerville area with the Oakbrook commercial area.
Bikes would include administrative software, a custom branding package, a safety light kit and an integrated U-lock for docking away from the system rack.
Right now, the council is requesting a $25,000 grant to help pay for the bikes as well as improvements to bike paths around town. These improvements could include planters and other physical barriers between the street and the bike path as well as signs and banners to alert drivers of bikers in the area.
The town said it could charge half-hour fees but also allow for annual, weekly and daily memberships. There is also a desire to work with Summerville DREAM, the Main Street organization, to possibly offer discounts on goods, food and beverages to bike share users.
The council is expected to vote on Thursday. If the timelines goes as planned, the goal is to formally launch the bike share system at the annual Flowertown Festival in April.
