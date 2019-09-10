Camden Police searching for missing, possibly endangered man

Michael Stefhon Wall
By Jazmine Greene | September 9, 2019 at 9:51 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 10:07 PM

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department is asking for community assistance to locate a missing man that is possibly endangered.

Michael Stefhon Wall was last seen on the evening for September 8th.

Wall is described as a black male, 5′7, and 165 lbs.

Michael Stefhon Wall (Source: Camden Police Department)
Officials say he could be driving a white 2006 Honda Accord with South Carolina license plate KAK249.

Anyone with information about Wall’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kershaw County Central Dispatch (for Camden PD) at 803-425-6035 or call 911.

