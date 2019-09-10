3 charged after fight at Wando HS in Mt. Pleasant, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Three juveniles are facing charges after a fight on Friday, Aug. 30 at Wando High School in Mount Pleasant.
According to the incident report, the three were charged with assault and battery by mob and released to their parents/guardians. One of the three was also charged with third degree assault and battery for hitting a school employee, the report stated.
At least one of the suspects was 15 years old, but other identifying information was redacted in the incident report because the suspects are under 18 years old.
Officers responded to a fight in progress around 2:10 p.m. and found a large group of students and teachers in a hallway pointing out several students who were involved, according to the report.
Five people were detained initially including one who broke from the officer’s grip and hit a Wando High School employee.
Officers then looked at security cameras to see what happened. According to the incident report, at least one person hit another in the head multiple times with a closed fists. Two others then join in and continue to hit the fourth person on the ground until they are separated by students and teachers, according to the report.
The report does not state whether those involved were students at the school.
