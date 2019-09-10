Charleston County received more than 1,000 Hurricane Dorian related 911 calls

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In Charleston County, there were about 1,082 Hurricane Dorian related 911 calls last week, that’s according to county officials.
During the storm, Charleston emergency officials asked that people reserve 911 calls for three reasons. Those include for life savings needs, to report a fire or to report a crime.
According to dispatch records those calls were made on Thursday when the Charleston area saw impacts of Dorian.
Officials provided the following about the calls:
- 23 were for flooding
- 54 were power lines down
- 263 were trees down
- 4 were for storm damage
- 2 were for limbs down
Some of those calls were a combination of trees down or wires down.
County officials say they were also getting a lot of calls about power outages. Unless you’re in a life threatening situation, you should call your utility provider to report a power outage and not 911.
