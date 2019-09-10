The Citadel’s Faulkner Named SoCon Special Teams Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel defensive back Sean-Thomas Faulkner was named the Southern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking two punts against Elon. The award was announced by the league office on Monday.
Faulkner played a key role in setting up two Bulldog touchdowns. His first blocked punt came late in the first quarter that gave The Citadel the ball at the Elon 14-yard line. The Bulldogs used six plays to tie the game at 7-7.
The second blocked punt came late in the third quarter that shifted the momentum. This block happened deep in Phoenix territory to give the Bulldogs the ball at the five-yard line. This allowed the Bulldogs to pull within a touchdown.
Faulkner now has four blocked punts in his career. The redshirt sophomore blocked his first punt at VMI last season, before adding a second at Western Carolina.