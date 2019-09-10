Clemson’s Simpson, Wallace Collect ACC Weekly Honors

The ACC weekly honors are the first in the careers of both Simpson and Wallace. The selection of Simpson represents Clemson's sixth Offensive Lineman of the Week honor since the start of the 2018 season; no other program has produced more than three in that time frame. Meanwhile, Wallace's selection snaps a six-plus-season drought of Defensive Back of the Week selections for Clemson, becoming the first Clemson player to earn the honor since Xavier Brewer following his performance against South Carolina in November 2012.