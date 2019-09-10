Coastal Carolina’s Kryst Tabbed Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

His first interception came in the second quarter with the Chants' trailing 7-0. The senior picked off a pass on the Chants’ own 4-yard line as Kansas looked to double its lead. His second interception of the game came in Kansas' first possession of the second half with the Chants down 7-6. He returned it 25 yards to help set up what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown for CCU on the next offensive series. Following his second pick of the KU quarterback, the Jayhawks attempted just four passes over the final 26:25 of the game.