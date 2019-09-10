Coroner: Teenager found in James Island woods died from gunshot wound

Coroner: Teenager found in James Island woods died from gunshot wound
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are working the death as a homicide, and have a number of leads. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | September 10, 2019 at 6:11 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 6:12 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a teenager who was found in the woods on James Island died from injuries from a gunshot wound.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 17-year-old Jaquez Cromwell.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are working the death as a homicide, and have a number of leads.

The investigation began on the afternoon of Sept. 6 when deputies responded to a report of a deceased person near Jeffery Road.

According to a report, a citizen located a body near a wooded area.

The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation and asking anyone with information to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.