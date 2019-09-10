Current James Island pubic library branch to close near end of September

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Library officials will officially close the James Island Public Library branch near the end of September with a new branch set to open in November.
The Camp Road location will close Sept. 28 to allow time for staff and materials to be moved to the new branch, according to Charleston County public library spokesman Doug Reynolds.
The new branch, named the “Baxter Patrick James Island Library” will be located at 1858 South Grimball Road. The 20,000 square-foot facility will include a 100-seat auditorium, a digital media editing room, a DJ station, outdoor reading areas and several other amenities.
“We’re excited to bring this beautiful, brand-new and unique facility to James Island less than three miles away from the current branch,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “We think the new Baxter Patrick James Island Library will be an incredible resource for the entire community providing resources in literacy, educational success, workforce development and community engagement.”
In order to bridge the gap between libraries on James Island, the CCPL bookmobile will make a stop at the Camp Road location on Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The new library is the second of five new libraries to open after Charleston County voters passed a $108.5 million referendum in 2014.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.