Deputies: At least 1 injured in reported shooting in Sangaree

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies responded Monday night to a reported shooting incident in Sangaree.
At least one person was injured, Berkeley County Sheriff’s spokesperson Carli Drayton said, but the extent of the injuries has not been released.
Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in the 700 block of Sangaree Parkway.
Dispatchers confirmed officers were investigating a “potential shooting” reported 9:28 p.m. but could not provide further details.
Deputies say it is still early in the investigation and have not yet provided further details.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in custody in connection with the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.