Graham responds to Trump’s ousting of National Security Adviser Bolton

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Sen. Lindsey Graham posted his reaction Tuesday to news that President Donald Trump had forced out National Security Adviser John Bolton.
In a series of posts on Twitter, Graham praised Bolton but also stated the president has a right to make such a move.
Graham said he has known Bolton for many years and appreciated his service to the country “in a variety of positions.”
“John understands the world for what it is and the dangers that threaten America’s national security interests,” Graham tweeted. “As National Security Adviser to President Trump, I found him to be accessible and always pursuing an agenda that not only helps the President but makes America safe.”
Graham said that Trump, like every other president, “has the right to a National Security Adviser of his own choosing.”
“I hope the president will choose someone with a strong background in national security and a world view that there is no substitute for American power when it comes to world order and that strength is better than weakness,” Graham posted.
Trump tweeted that he told Bolton on Monday night his services were no longer needed at the White House and Bolton submitted his resignation Tuesday morning. But Bolton responded on Twitter that he offered to resign on Monday “and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.’”
Trump said that he had "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions as national security adviser, "as did others in the administration."
One Republican familiar with the disagreements between Trump and Bolton said the adviser’s opposition to a possible meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was a precipitating factor in the dismissal.
