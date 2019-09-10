Historic Colleton County plantation sells for $2.4M

GREEN POND, S.C. (WCSC) - Bonnie Doone Plantation near Walterboro has a new owner.
Gene Slivka of The Slivka Family Children’s Trust purchased the historic plantation, located in the 5800 block of Bonnie Doone Road, for $2.45 million, according to Holcome, Fair & Lane. Holcome, Fair & Lane represented the seller, the Charleston Baptist Association, a release states.
“Bonnie Doone is a significant historic and cultural asset representing America and the Lowcountry in an important transitional era,” Charles G. Lane, who represented the seller, said. “Too many of these estates have been destroyed in fires and other natural disasters throughout the years. We are fortunate to have secured a new steward for this property.”
The estate’s records date back to 1772 when Bonnie Doone was first awarded by royal grant to William Hopton. The estate subsequently changed ownership a number of times. In 1865, Union troops set fire to the plantation house, but the property was kept in rice cultivation until 1911.
In 1931, New York stockbroker A.H. Caspary purchased the subject property along with thousands of surrounding acres which he enjoyed as a hunting estate.
Shortly after purchasing the estate, Caspary constructed the grand 32-room house on the site of the original plantation house.
The sale includes more than 131 acres between the Ashepoo River and Horseshoe Creek in the ACE Basin. It also includes a 9,600 square foot Georgian manor house dating back to approximately 1932, a dock, a private island and multiple supplementary buildings, the release states.
The plantation went on the market in March with an asking price of just under $2.9 million.
