House set to vote on Rep. Cunningham’s offshore drilling bill this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Rep. Joe Cunningham’s biggest days in office to date is set for Wednesday inside the House chamber.
Representatives are set to vote on H.R. 1941, otherwise known as the Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act which he introduced back in March.
The bill, which passed out of committee back in June, would ban offshore drilling off both coasts of the United States.
As a former ocean engineer, Cunningham made the environment and offshore drilling one the central issues of his run for congress during the 2018 election cycle.
A report from the Southern Environmental Law Center released last October says offshore drilling would add a significant risk every time a hurricane or major storm hits.
He was also present downtown when numerous environmental groups announced they were filing a lawsuit against the administration of President Donald Trump to try and stop seismic testing.
Cunningham also blew an airhorn in a committee meeting on seismic testing earlier in 2019.
