Labor board sides with Boeing on ‘micro-unit’ challenge

“We are pleased that the Board agreed that the IAM’s attempt to isolate our flight line teammates from the rest of the site is prohibited by federal law,” Boeing 787 Program Vice President Brad Zaback said in a statement Monday. “With the clarity that today’s NLRB decision brings, we will go forward as one Boeing South Carolina team to work with our teammates directly, to meet tomorrow’s challenges, and continue the site’s great work to build the world’s most advanced airplanes.”