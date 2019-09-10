Live 5, Red Cross hosting blood drive Tuesday at Citadel Mall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross says there is an urgent need for blood because Hurricane Dorian has led to blood drive cancellations in affected areas.
So, Live 5 in conjunction with the Red Cross is sponsoring a blood drive all day tomorrow, Tuesday, September 9 at Citadel Mall near the Pretzel Twister.
It starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m.
Here’s why giving blood is so critical-- the Red Cross says one donation can save up to three lives, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, less than 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood or platelets and blood and platelets cannot be manufactured they can only come from volunteer donors.
If you donate, you’ll get a coupon from Sports Clips, and you can make an appointment by clicking here and using the sponsor code “Live 5."
